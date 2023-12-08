Church that uses 'magic mushrooms' sues city of Detroit for $1 billion citing religious discrimination

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A months-long dispute over the use of hallucinogenic mushrooms in Detroit is reaching a new high.

Shaman Shu, shaman of Soul Tribes International Ministries, told 7 Action News that he was checking on their church building, the Bushnell Congregational Church in Detroit, Wednesday when he found extensive damage.

Our team met with Shu Friday morning as he showed that pipes were cut, copper was taken off the roof and toilet valves were taken, creating flooding throughout the church.

Shu said they were taken by what he called "urban miners" looking to steal copper.

Amid the destruction is where Soul Tribes International grows and uses psilocybin mushrooms, or "magic mushrooms," as part of their religious practice.

Shu argues the use of them is protected under Proposal E, which he co-wrote. It passed in Detroit in 2021. The measure decriminalizes the therapeutic possession and use of entheogenic plants by adults. However, they remain illegal under federal law.

"People do it in micro-dose and that actually helps people with PTSD, anxiety, depression, there’s so many different things and there is so much science now," said Shu.

As 7 Action News toured the church, Metari Harris came by to see if she could help.

Harris has taken part in one of the Soul Tribes mushroom ceremonies before.

She told us she's never done any drugs before and rarely drinks, but she heard about the amazing effects of the mushrooms and decided to give them a try in one of the guided ceremonies.

"I didn’t walk around and lose my mind, all these things that people think happen did not happen," said Harris. "It enlightened me to some things. It helped me elevate my thinking and move different in my business."

So how did this Detroit church that people practice out of get vandalized?

Shu said it was empty and unguarded.

It all started back on Labor Day weekend when Shu said he started operating Soul Tribes out of the Bushnell Congregational Church in Detroit.

Shu said before he started, he reached out to the city of Detroit to tell them about their practices ahead of time.

Within a few weeks, Shu said they were raided.

"They came in, they had AR-15s and a search warrant. They were looking for our sacrament. I took them around, I gave them the things they were asking for and that was the end of it. After that, I contacted our attorneys. Then the city sued us and called us a 'nuisance.'"

Soul Tribes Ministries filed counterclaims against the city citing racial targeting, discrimination, and the unjust padlocking of Soul Tribes Ministries.

The church has been shut down for months due to the lawsuits.

Friday during our interview when Shu was assessing the damage from vandals, Detroit police showed up saying everyone needed to leave.

They allowed Shu to clean up the damage and padlocked the building again.

Amid all these updates, Shu is now seeking $1 billion in damages against the city of Detroit. The case is on its way to federal court.

When police arrived at the church Friday, we asked Shu his reaction. He said, "It’s bullying. It’s total bullying!"