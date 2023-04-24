City of Detroit aims for next phase of bus services as riders urge focus on basics of arrival times, courtesy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Director of Public Transit for the City of Detroit said they're ready for phase two of their DDOT Reimagined plan. But longtime riders like Diane Brooks said what's needed is a real focus on the basics, including timely arrivals.

Brooks said, too often, the buses are late.

"Making me late to my appointments," she said. "I've been made to where I've had to change my appointment because I was a half an hour late.. so my thing is be on time."

During phase one of DDOT Reimagined, city officials said they held in-person and virtual meetings as well as workshops to begin getting input from riders and employers whose workers may depend on public bus service.

Early findings determined that people wanted more reliable service, increased frequency of buses, and more regional connections.

Now, this spring as part of phase two, transit officials said they will be sharing a draft of their plan at pop-up events and public meetings to gain more input on the plan before beginning phase three this summer. Phase three will include public hearings for the final plan, according to DDOT.

They're also planning to host an in-person public open house meeting this spring. The date and location have not been announced.

To keep up to date, visit bit.ly/DDOTReimagined