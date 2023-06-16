City of Detroit and Perfecting Church reach deal on completion of construction of controversial mega-church

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit and Perfecting Church have reached a deal that will allow the church to resume construction on a new mega-church that had become the source of controversy over delays in its completion.
RELATED:
Inside the fight between the city of Detroit and Bishop Marvin Winans' Perfecting Church
Detroit sues Perfecting Church for failing to complete megachurch after nearly two decades
Perfecting Church and Pastor Marvin Winans released the following statement about the deal:
Pastor Marvin L. Winans and Perfecting Church are pleased to announce that a resolution has been reached with the City of Detroit in respect to their lawsuits against each other. Under a stipulated order of dismissal, both parties have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution allowing Perfecting Church to resume construction at the 7 Mile and Woodward location. In early 2022, Perfecting Church had assembled a team and initiated plans to restart the project before legal disputes arose.
The agreement includes specific commitments from Perfecting Church to the City of Detroit regarding construction timelines, permitting and financing. Pastor Winans commented, "The church and its Board of Directors looks forward to working cooperatively with the city to complete this important project."
Start of construction may be delayed by winter weather but will begin no later than Spring 2024. Perfecting Church eagerly anticipates the completion of this magnificent new structure, which will contribute to the beauty and building of community of this great city.
The City of Detroit released the following statement from Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett:
Under a stipulated order of dismissal, both parties have reached a resolution which we believe will result in Perfecting Church resuming construction at their 7 Mile and Woodward Ave. location. The agreement includes specific commitments from Perfecting Church to the City of Detroit regarding the timeline for construction, permitting and financing.
The city of Detroit sued Perfecting Church in February after they say they failed to complete a megachurch project in a timely manner.
Perfecting Church, which is led by Bishop Marvin Winans, was set to build a new church, administrative building, and parking structure near 7 Mile and Woodward. Nearly 20 years after the plans for the project were announced, the project remains unfinished.
The city says the last time a permit was requested to do work on the building was 2018.
The stipulated dismissal filed in Wayne County Circuit Court sets out the following timeline and conditions:
- Perfecting Church shall submit a Building Status Report ("BSR") compiled by a Certified Structural Engineer to the City of Detroit Law Department on or before June 30, 2023.
- Perfecting Church anticipates applying for zoning approval from the City Planning Commission for Reestablishing a PD Zoning District by the beginning of July, 2023.
- Perfecting Church anticipates obtaining City Planning Commission approval for Reestablishing a PD Zoning District by the end of July, 2023.
- Perfecting Church agrees to request a hearing before the City of Detroit Buildings, Safety, Engineering and Environment ("BSEED") Board of Appeals by August 15, 2023, to evaluate its construction drawings and other exhibits and make a determination if the Cathedral completion can continue under the Michigan Rehabilitation Code of 2015.
- Perfecting Church anticipates obtaining City Council approval for reestablishing the PD Zoning District by the end of October, 2023.
- Perfecting Church agrees to submit to BSEED all required documentation to receive building permits after the BSEED Board of Appeals renders its decision. The parties anticipate all building permit requests will be completed by October 31, 2023.
- Perfecting Church shall present evidence of financing to the City of Detroit Corporation Counsel within thirty (30) days of permit approval from the City of Detroit.
- Perfecting Church shall close on financing within ninety (90) days of presenting evidence of financing to the City of Detroit.
- Perfecting Church shall begin construction on completing the Project within thirty (30) days of closing on financing. This timeline may need to be modified based on the construction season if construction is not possible due to outdoor winter construction delays. In the event of weather-related delays, construction will commence as soon as is commercially reasonable in the spring of 2024.