City of Detroit prepares to roll out 'residential parking only'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Parking in parts of downtown and Midtown Detroit can be a struggle for residents who live in those areas, city administrators find. So, the city of Detroit is looking to provide parking relief through a new residential parking program.

For $60 a year, residents can receive a parking permit. People without a permit won't be able to park in specially marked spots after certain times.

“I think I might have heard, like, word about it. But I didn’t think it was actually going into effect," Emily Flores told 7 Action News.

It's welcome news for the Brush Park resident. Flores will soon see 'residential parking only' signs on John R, Winder and Adelaide streets, to name a few. While living so close to the stadiums has its perks when she attends a game, Flores said it’s a headache when she doesn’t.

“I don’t move my car," she said.

Flores chooses to maintain the spot where she parks, while game and concert-goers battle for parking.

As Keith Hutchings, the director of Detroit’s Parking Department, told 7 Action News, the issue isn’t unique to Detroit. He said residents living near commercial and entertainment venues nationwide can attest.

So now, the city is posting residential parking only signs in a few areas and enforcement starts as early as Jan. 2.

“What you’ll see is, the zone will have a period in most instances where anybody can park in it for a specific time. But at a certain time, only residents will be able to park in those zones," Hutchings explained.

He said the changes in each impacted area will differ. Residential parking only signs could be on part of a city block or multiple blocks. Take Selden Street in midtown for example.

“In this particular block on Selden, from 9 to 5, you’ll be able to park. You just have to pay the meter. But after 5 o’clock, you’ll not be able to park unless you have a residential parking permit," Hutchings said.

He said the permit costs $60 a year, along with a one-time $35 administration fee. He said meter maids can tell if you have a permit based on your license plate.

Hutchings said residents with a permit can also get a visitor pass for $1.

Keair Gibson works at Condado Tacos restaurant on Selden. Right now, he said parking is quite accessible for patrons.

But with the coming changes, Gibson said, “I think it may impact us a little bit. I don’t think it’s going to be too much of a big deal.”

He believes customers will still find a way to make it to the establishment.

For more information and with locations experiencing the changes, you can find our other article by clicking here and the city of Detroit's website.