City of Detroit slated to demolish 20+ vacant school buildings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 20 vacant school buildings across the city of Detroit are set to be demolished.

The city says there’s some interest from buyers to redevelop several of the buildings but others will be torn down as they currently pose a safety hazard.

Demolition is set to begin on at least 11 of the 20+ buildings before the end of the year. The buildings include the following:



Monnier Elementary - 13600 Ward

Samspon Elementary - 6075 Begole

Sherrill Elementary - 7300 Garden

Hanneman Elementary - 6420 Mcgraw

Cadillac Middle School - 15125 Schoolcraft

Crockett High School - 8950 St. Cyril

Lynch Elementary - 7575 Palmetto

Chandler Elementary - 9227 Chapin

Stephens Elementary - 5974 Seneca

Malcolm X Academy - 6311 Chicago

Oakman Elementary - 12920 Wadsworth

The city says while redevelopment or re-purposing the spaces is possible at the above sites, there are no current plans at this time.

There are also several buildings on the list that the city has not released the names or addresses of as they gauge developer interest.

“Several factors are considered in the decision to demolish these specific schools. Aside from considering each structure's current condition, we also factor in the potential for reinvestment in these properties," said LaJuan Counts who is the director of the construction & demolition department for the City of Detroit. "These buildings have long sat vacant and continue to deteriorate, and are an eyesore to the neighborhood and residents."

The demolition is a part of the city’s blight to beauty initiative.

"They’re doing good now. They’re going at a good pace. This summer we’ve seen a lot of improvement," said Renise Vantrees of the city's effort to demolish blighted property.

WXYZ A photo of Malcolm X Academy, formerly known as Ruthruff School.

Vantrees has lived near Malcolm X Academy for 50 years. She says she attended the school from 3rd-6th grade. At that time, it was known as the Ruthruff School.

"It was such a little school and when I went there, I used to be on the service squad, future teachers and all that," said Vantrees.

Carolyn Nichols lives near the former Cadillac Middle School on Schoolcraft which is also set to be demolished.

"This building is beautiful. I can tell you where everything is and the kitchen is huge," said Nichols. "Please come do something with this building because the building is worth saving."

WXYZ A photo of the former Cadillac Middle School which closed in 2007.

Nichols says her kids and granddaughter attended the school before it closed in 2007. She also spent 30 years working as the school's secretary. She says it's sad to see the condition the building is in today.

"We’re trying to get it to become a playground if no one will take it over, but that building has plenty of room if someone wanted to invest in that," said Nichols.

Neighbors say they're hoping developers will use this as an opportunity to build things like community centers and affordable senior housing.

"The old seniors like myself, we just want to see them reinvest in our neighborhoods. Just don’t give up on it and tear buildings down, build them up," said Vantrees.