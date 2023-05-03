Crime Stoppers re-launches community response team to curb violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Crime Stoppers of Michigan says they are re-launching their community response team in an effort to curb gun violence.

They made the announcement Monday alongside other community activist groups like Cease Fire Detroit and Detroit 300, pastors and city officials.

The organization, which is best known for providing an avenue where community members can anonymously report on crimes, says for the last several years they've also been working to prevent crime from happening via the community response team.

"We can give families a lot of gifts. We can give them t-shirts, balloon releases, whatever else we think may heal the family but the greatest joy and gift that we can give a family is the justice for their lost loved one," said Ortagus Jackson with Crime Stoppers.

Jackson says the team spends a portion of each day in Detroit neighborhoods talking to neighbors, handing out flyers, and providing wraparound services including housing and food.

The group says the pandemic forced them to slow their efforts but with support from the city and other community leaders they're hoping to decrease the number of homicides this year and get answers for families who have already lost a loved one.

"There’s nothing like a cry of a mother who’s lost her child to gun violence and I’ve heard that cry far too many times," said Quincy Smith with Cease Fire Detroit.

In 2022, the city of Detroit reported 309 homicides. So far in 2023, police say there have been 78 homicides. While they have been able to make arrests in 22 of those cases, they say that doesn't mean justice has been served or that the cases have been closed entirely.

The community leaders say curbing the violence is particularly important to them because they also live in the community and have lost loved ones.

"It’s happening in our community like we’re drinking water, like we bbq'ing. This is not us. This is not us," said Dino Williams with Crime Stoppers Community Response Team. "We acting out on personal beefs. We acting out simply because we can."

Williams says he lost his brother to gun violence in August of 2018.

"We need to get back out on the street. We need to get the information that’s necessary to bring closure in some of these cases," said Williams.

Families of victims say they're desperate to see fewer homicides and a city where witnesses feel comfortable speaking about what they've seen.

"You wake up in the morning and you say is today the day they’re going to find her? You go to sleep and think will I get the knock on the door today that they found my child? Nobody should live like that," said a tearful Teri Daniel.

Daniel says in April of 2020 her daughter Krista Daniel went missing from the east side of Detroit. The 42-year-old was last seen near Hawthorne and 8 Mile. Eyewitnesses say Krista was shot and killed and thrown into the back of a car. To this day her killer has not been located or prosecuted.

"It’s something you never get over. Whoever murdered her took her body so we’ve never recovered her. She had five children so they have been being raised by myself and my daughter. It’s been hard," said Daniel.

More than 3 years after Krista Daniel went missing, her case remains cold. Her mother says organizations like Crime Stoppers could help her finally get justice for her daughter and grandchildren.

"If you know something, say something, please. And if it’s not my child that you know about, there’s plenty other children and husbands and fathers and mothers that are in the same position," said Daniel. "Speak up Detroit because if you don’t you’re part of the problem too."

Anyone who has information on Daniel’s case or any other case can reach call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Your information will be kept anonymous and may result in a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is offering $2,750 for information leading to an arrest in Daniel's case.