Deadly gas station attack leaves Detroit man facing murder charges

A routine stop for gas turned deadly on Detroit's west side when a 25-year-old man allegedly killed Keith Graus in a brutal attack at a Sunoco station, then led police on a chase in the victim's stolen vehicle.



Kevin Farries faces two murder charges and one carjacking charge in connection with Graus' death at the gas station on Joy Road and Prevost. He is being held without bond.

During his court appearance, Farries nearly incriminated himself before being cut off by his court-appointed attorney and the magistrate.

"The reason why I did it was..." Farries began.

"Mr. Farries, I'm gonna cut you off," Attorney Miguel Brikho said.

"Please be quiet. Step aside, Mr. Farris. Step aside," Magistrate William T. Burton Jr. said after Farries began to explain his actions.

According to prosecutors, the attack began when Graus walked outside the gas station and started pumping gas. When he opened his car door, Farries was inside the vehicle, leading to a fight.

"The defendant throws the victim to the ground, kicks him multiple times when he's on the ground. He continues to punch and kick the victim. He eventually gets in the motor vehicle, reverses, drives forward on top of the victim, circles around the gas station three times, and drives over the victim again. He drags the victim across the parking lot on three different occasions," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ahmed Faraj said.

After the attack, Farries fled in Graus' stolen Jeep, leading Dearborn and state police on a chase. The pursuit ended when he crashed into a police vehicle at Greenfield and Warren, roughly a mile from where Graus was left to die.

Mary Smettler knew Graus for more than 30 years and called him "Tweet." She was devastated when she learned what happened to her friend.

"He was a loving person who just wanted to be loved," Smettler said.

Smettler said Graus had multiple sclerosis that had progressed, making it difficult for him to walk and defend himself.

"It hurt my heart because Tweet couldn't even defend himself if he was in a fight. He had MS, and it got progressive; you know, he could hardly walk. So to do something like that, it was like fighting a kid," she said.

Farries' defense attorney said the 25-year-old takes medication for mental health issues and works at a nursing home doing patient care.

Smettler and Graus' family have one question for Farries: "How could you do that? Why would you do that to somebody?"

For now, that question remains unanswered.

Farries will return to court next Friday, February 20th, for a probable cause hearing. The following week, a judge will decide if there's enough evidence to send him to trial.

