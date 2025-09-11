Detroit commemorates 24 years since 9/11 attacks, honors first responders

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit came together Thursday at Campus Martius Park to mark 24 years since the September 11 attacks, remembering the 2,977 lives lost and honoring first responders who continue to serve their communities.

"24 years ago today, of course, our world changed. We all remember, a majority of us, what we were doing at that moment. We used words like 'surreal' to describe it because we just really couldn't believe what was actually happening," said Detroit Police Chief Todd A. Bettinson.

The solemn event brought together police officers, firefighters, and community members.

"As we mourn the death of almost 3,000 people, including over 400 first responders, we will continue to protect and serve our community with honor and dignity," Charles Simms said. "These heroes did not die in vain; they have energized first responders across the country and around the world to train better and become more diligent at protecting our communities."

7 News Detroit anchor Glenda Lewis, who emceed the event, shared her personal connection to the tragedy.

"Three weeks later, I arrived to Ground Zero, a young reporter for WJRT. We drove all night to get there, and you could still hear the crackling. That smell was unmistakable," she said. "New York Police surrounding the perimeter, and me, trying to hold my composure and do my job, I approached the officer and said, 'Sir, can you tell me what you're thinking, feeling?' He turned and he looked at me, eyes welled with tears, and he said, 'We just found the hand of a woman and inside of it was the hand of a child."

Two members of the Detroit Fire Department received special recognition for their service at Ground Zero following the attacks.

"I was actually told, 'Kid, you're going. You're not missing this, you're going," Lt. Jeremy DeSmet said.

DeSmet was just 25 years old, just beginning his career as a firefighter, when he was deployed to New York. He says the experience left a lasting impression on him.



"It was indescribable to be there each day, let alone them guys, living it each day. Still having to go back to work. Even if you lived or worked around Ground Zero, you could still smell it burning, and the sight of trucks in and out. It was just very heavy for a very long time," DeSmet said.

Detroit Fire Department's Chief Chaplain George Aren, who turned 90 this year, also traveled to New York as part of the Salvation Army's disaster team, providing meals around the clock for two weeks.

DeSmet reflected on the significance of the anniversary and his service.

"Each day I put this uniform on, whether the name on the back is DeSmet or Detroit, it's who you represent, it's what you represent, and this date, September 11, 2025, we all get to wear those colors, I believe. We all get to represent that FDNY, Port Authority love and support. It's just a reminder of, yes, how horrible that day was, but how resilient we are as citizens of the United States to overcome that and to live free again," DeSmet said.

