Detroit Health Department warns about possible measles exposure after 4-year-old diagnosed

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Health Department is warning about public exposure after identifying a case of measles in a four-year-old resident.

As of now, the warning about possible exposure is limited to the following three healthcare locations:



Acadian Urgent Care, 2117 Springwells, Detroit, April 1st, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Rite Health Pharmacy, 5851 West Vernor, Detroit, April 1st, 1:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan Emergency Room, Beaubien Blvd., Detroit, April 3rd, 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

(Editor's note: The City of Detroit has revised the exposure times since this story was originally published. The times currently posted above align with the revised times issued by the health department.)

Officials say the family of the child is following all isolation protocols and no other cases of measles have been associated with this case, including family members during the time measles was suspected on April 3 and confirmed on April 9.

VIDEO: What to do if you're exposed to measles

According to the Detroit Health Department, measles is highly contagious and the measles virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. Anyone present at the above times and dates who is experiencing symptoms or has experienced symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for guidance. Anyone who has potentially been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days. If symptoms develop, such as fever, respiratory symptoms, or rash, call ahead before visiting a doctor, urgent care, or emergency room so precautions may be taken to avoid exposing others.

“Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air,” said Detroit Health Department Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair Razo in a new release. “While this case appears to be a single isolated case at this time, we want everyone to be aware that measles is so contagious that 90 percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected. Infected people can spread measles before noticing any symptoms, including four days before and four days after the rash appears. Our best advice is to get vaccinated against measles if you have not already done so. It is part of the two-dose Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) series of childhood vaccines.”

Symptoms of measles usually begin within seven to 14 days of exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:



High fever (may spike to more than 104 degrees)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on the face and spreads to the body

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to measles can receive the MMR vaccine and begin receiving benefits within 72 hours.

Exposed individuals who cannot receive the MMR vaccine, or who have been exposed more than 72 hours ago may be able to receive post-exposure treatment, which may prevent measles if received within six days of exposure.



The Detroit Health Department offers vaccinations for measles and all childhood vaccination series at its Immunizations Clinic at 100 Mack Avenue. Hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins welcome from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Late hours are available on the first and third Thursday of each month, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Further details are available on their website: www.detroitmi.gov/health or call 313-876-IMMS (4667).

