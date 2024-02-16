Detroit Hookah Shop on 7 Mile shut down after allegedly selling marijuana to minor

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police shut down Detroit Hookah on E. 7 Mile on Friday.

This coming after police got reports that someone inside the shop recently sold marijuana to a 15-year-old boy.

Detroit Police revealed the shop didn’t have a license to sell marijuana in the first place.

“Preferably this place will be shut down and they don’t need to open again, it’s contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” said Detroit Police Commissioner Darryl Woods.

Commissioner Woods says this closure sends a clear message to other stores that selling marijuana or tobacco to minors will not be accepted.

“Why poison children in the city of Detroit, why give them tools and instruments that’s going to harm them? We don’t know if that marijuana had fentanyl in it,” said Woods.

The hookah shop is a block away from Pershing High School.

“They wouldn’t do this out in the suburbs but they come here on 7 Mile and Ryan and think they can get away with it but today it ends,” said Pershing High School Principal Bryant Tipton. “Today Pershing High School can have a better school, better community, better neighborhood.”

Tipton says it means a lot to him that the shop was shut down.

“Our kids are being able to come to school with a clear mind and not be able to come here and not have a fuzzy mind coming into our building,” Tipton added.

The owner of Detroit Hookah declined to comment on this story.

The shop will be shut down until further notice.