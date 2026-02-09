DETROIT (WXYZ) — Parts of two Detroit streets flooded after the city says a car hit a fire hydrant.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Detroit hydrant spews water, flooding nearby streets after being hit by vehicle

Crews responded to French Road and Leander Street after it was reported Sunday morning that a fire hydrant was spewing water, according to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. Crews had to call off their investigation during nighttime hours.

They returned Monday and have been working most of the day on a flooded road with ice chunks.

Watch Chopper video of crews at the scene below:

Chopper 7 shows crews on flooded Detroit street after vehicle hits hydrant

The main focus for crews is to get to the hydrant to turn it off then begin repairs.

The car that hit the hydrant was still at the scene Monday evening surrounded by water and chunks of ice. Officials are working to learn who was driving the car.

WXYZ Water main break in Detroit

There have been no reports of residents without water, DWSD says. The department says residents should not be impacted.

Coleman A. Young International Airport, which is nearby, was also not impacted.

There is no timeline set for the issue to be resolved.

7 News Detroit will provides updates as we learn more.

