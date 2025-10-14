DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department unveiled a new fleet of fire engines, ambulances, and emergency vehicles Tuesday, representing a major investment in public safety that officials say will help maintain some of the fastest response times in the country.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Detroit invests $10.7 million in new fire department fleet to boost public safety

The $10.7 million investment, approved by City Council several years ago, includes 10 new fire engines, 13 new ambulances, and six EMS and fire command vehicles. The new fleet was displayed at Eastern Market before being deployed to stations across the city.

WXYZ-TV

"If you look at any of the major cities, they're driving around in 15, 20-year-old pieces of apparatus. We're fortunate enough not to have that old of an apparatus on the street," DFD Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms said.

WXYZ-TV

The investment marks a significant change from years past, when the department struggled with aging equipment. Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Clapp, who has served with the department for more than three decades, recalls the challenges of working with deteriorating vehicles.

"When I came on, we had a lot of rigs that were rusted through, like the commissioner said, they had holes in the water tank, a lot of the compartments had holes, and the doors were shut together with bungee cords," Clapp said.

WXYZ-TV

The department's budget has increased over the years, allowing for better staffing and equipment. Officials say the new fleet will help maintain and potentially improve response times.

"It improves public safety by providing reliable transportation and equipment on the scene, so whenever someone calls for service, you know that rig, when it rolls out of quarters, it's going to start, it's going to perform as intended," Clapp said.

WXYZ-TV

The reliable equipment is particularly important for businesses in areas like Eastern Market, where older architecture can present unique challenges.

Frank Germack, CEO of Germack Pistachio Company, understands the importance of quick response times after his business was affected by incidents in the area, including having to close for a week and a half due to falling bricks in 2023. His business is also just a few doors down from the fire that happened at Supino Pizzeria in 2023.

"These are old buildings, and if they can stop a fire from spreading, if they can stop a fire from consuming some of these historic buildings, especially the shed buildings, which are even older than our building here, then a piece of history goes up in smoke literally," Germack said.

WXYZ-TV

The new fleet is expected to be in service all across the city within the next few weeks.

WXYZ-TV

_____________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

