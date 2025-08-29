Detroit Jazz Festival returns for 46th year with world-class performers and free admission

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An annual celebration of jazz has returned to the Motor City.

The Detroit Jazz Festival gets underway Friday night for the 46th time, showcasing the city's jazz history and dozens of musicians from around the world. The four-day event marks another opportunity to highlight Detroit's deep connection with the genre.

"Jazz has greatly influenced the culture of this city, but Detroit, many of the artists, many of the cultures of Detroit have significantly influenced the actual language of jazz," said Chris Collins, President and Artistic Director of the Detroit Jazz Festival.

From Hart Plaza to Midtown, there will be four days of music across four stages featuring some of the most well-known names in jazz.

"Kenny Barron, we have the great Chucho Valdes and Paquito D'Rivera, Maria Schneider Orchestra, our artist-in-residence, the great Jason Moran," Collins said.

Daniel Winshall, who is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival, says this is his third time being part of the event. He says the fact that it's free makes the atmosphere feel special.

"You get a soulful audience and people who really want to be there, and it's great. Everyone's having a good time, everybody's vibing, I love it," Winshall said.

7 News Detroit also caught up with a group performing from Tottori, Japan.

"Our compositions are based on Tottori and really melodious and bopish," Takumi Inoue said.

Inoue said it's an honor to share a piece of his hometown with other places around the world.

"We are bringing Tottori jazz to Detroit jazz," Inoue said.

In addition to musicians, vendors say they're looking forward to being part of the Detroit Jazz Festival. Some of them are big fans of the music themselves.

"My first album was Herbie Hancock. My brother-in-law gave it to me in 1970, and ever since, I've been a jazz fan, 105.9 WJZZ, Rosetta Hines, and the whole crew back then. This is just my kind of music," said Tony Shaw, co-owner of Big Dog Hot Dog Street Grill.

About one-third of jazz festival attendees are from outside of the region, providing an opportunity to show what Detroit is about.

"They really get an experience, and they get to taste Detroit culture and hospitality, and it really sets a lot of people straight," Collins said.

