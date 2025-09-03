Detroit Lions unveil new food lineup at Ford Field featuring local partnerships and player-inspired dishes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Football fans heading to Ford Field this season will have more to cheer about than just touchdowns as the Detroit Lions roll out an extensive new food menu featuring local partnerships, creative dishes, and options for various dietary needs.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Lions unveil new foods featuring local partnerships, player-inspired dishes

The new culinary lineup includes more than 20 local minority-owned restaurant partners and features everything from dill tater tots to a coney flight and pho brisket sandwich.

"We've got a lot going on and we're really excited about it," said Matthew Coleman, Levy's executive chef at Ford Field.

One standout menu item is the Jahmyr Spin Dash Combo, inspired by Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The unique creation features a pizza on top of a burger, served with custom Sonic golden ring tots and Honolulu blue Sour Patch Kids.

"Our team had conversations with Jahmyr. We found that his favorite foods were pizza and burgers. He keeps it simple, he doesn't want it super messy, and he likes it clean," Coleman said.

Detroit food influencer Seoung Lee gave the combo positive reviews during a preview event.

"It's got some savory, salty, and a little bit of spice from the pepperoni," Lee said. "You get a little bit of everything. I think that's the perfect combo."

The menu aims to satisfy a variety of tastes and dietary needs, including new vegetarian options. The stadium will also offer signature cocktails, Bloody Marys, and desserts from the Bombshell Treat Bar.

Local fans attending the preview expressed enthusiasm about the new offerings.

"I think it's pretty fire. You got Jahmyr and that's only right for sure," said Jesus Castro from Detroit.

"You got a little pho brisket sandwich, porkchops, and you can't go wrong dealing with coney," said Raymone Jones, another Detroit resident.

Detroit food critic and influencer Detroit Dar was impressed with the variety: "There's a lot of food here, so I am excited to try a little bit of everything."

The Lions' first regular-season home game at Ford Field is less than two weeks away, giving fans something extra to look forward to beyond the on-field action.

