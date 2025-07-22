Detroit man freed after 11 years files $100 million wrongful conviction lawsuit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Duane Williams has filed a $100 million federal lawsuit against the city of Detroit, Wayne County and three fire and police officers after spending 11 years in prison for a crime he says he did not commit.



Williams was convicted of homicide and arson in connection with a 2012 fire on Fielding Street in Detroit that claimed the lives of 67-year-old Bobby Cross and 42-year-old Daryl Simms.

In 2024, his conviction was vacated and the case was dismissed due to a discovery violation, according to a spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"Emotionally, I'm damaged," Williams said. "So I can be out here now with people who love me and care about me, but I don't know if I'm really able to feel it the way I should because I'm so hardened on the inside now."

The lawsuit, among many allegations, claims officials fabricated evidence, violated Williams' civil rights and mishandled the case. According to Williams' attorney, Todd Flood, a key piece of evidence —a lighter found near the exact spot where the fire started —was never disclosed to the defense.

"That's where it all started, and so they eliminated, they manipulated this piece of evidence by taking it out of the original report," Flood said while pointing to an image of the lighter.

Williams said he studied for hours in the law library while incarcerated. Eventually, he filed a FOIA and received the key piece he needed to move forward.

"What I was thinking was I gotta get out of here. I can’t let them steal my life away like this,” said Williams.

The lawsuit names a Detroit police officer who was also involved in the wrongful conviction of Davonte Sanford.

Despite Williams' release and the lawsuit, the family of Bobby Cross still believes he is responsible. Jaqueline Cross, Bobby's daughter, said her father lived in the home for over 20 years without incident.

"My daddy been living there for like 20 something years, and that never ever happened. So all of a sudden, you know, when them two get into it that night, all of a sudden the house catch a fire, they got into it that night, him and my dad, Duane and my father got into it that night. So I don't understand how they did not find a lighter, but you know, the lighters are all over the house," Cross said.

When asked about those who still believe he's guilty, Williams maintained his trust in the evidence.

"I can only hope that they can understand that I didn't, and I hope that they can find it in their heart to look at what happened, and it speaks for itself. I'm sorry about the people that lost their lives, I mean I knew them but I wasn't responsible."

Both the City of Detroit and Wayne County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit.

"I just ask that people in the city and in the county government that they really pay attention to what's going on and put things in place to stop this because what happened to me can't happen to anybody," Williams said.

