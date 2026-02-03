Detroit named 'City of the Year' for 2026 by global design magazine

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is making travel headlines once again. Wallpaper*, a global design magazine and website, named Detroit the "City of the Year" for 2026.
The news comes after last year, both the New York Times and Travel + Leisure named Detroit one of the best places to travel in the world.
Wallpaper* named Detroit the city of the year as part of its design awards.
"This transformation is emblematic of a new wave of revitalisation sweeping the Motor City, one that stems from the first seeds of scrappy urban renewal that began to emerge here a decade or two ago," Adrian Madlener wrote for the website.
Watch more stories from 7 News Detroit in the videos below
Big Sean & USHER open Boys & Girls Club entertainment incubator at Michigan Central
Students to receive 20K books through 7's 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign
Detroit Country Day teacher sets Guinness World Record for longest teaching career
Milford Independent Cinema saved from closure after community rallies with donations