Detroit named 'City of the Year' for 2026 by global design magazine

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is making travel headlines once again. Wallpaper*, a global design magazine and website, named Detroit the "City of the Year" for 2026.

The news comes after last year, both the New York Times and Travel + Leisure named Detroit one of the best places to travel in the world.

Wallpaper* named Detroit the city of the year as part of its design awards.

"This transformation is emblematic of a new wave of revitalisation sweeping the Motor City, one that stems from the first seeds of scrappy urban renewal that began to emerge here a decade or two ago," Adrian Madlener wrote for the website.

Watch more stories from 7 News Detroit in the videos below

Big Sean & USHER open Boys & Girls Club entertainment incubator at Michigan Central

Big Sean & USHER open Boys & Girls Club entertainment incubator at Michigan Central

Students to receive 20K books through 7's 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign

Students to receive 20K books through 7's 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign

Detroit Country Day teacher sets Guinness World Record for longest teaching career

Detroit Country Day teacher sets Guinness World Record for longest teaching career

Milford Independent Cinema saved from closure after community rallies with donations