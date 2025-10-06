Little girl found on city's west side reunited with family, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A little girl who was found on Detroit's west side has been reunited with family, police said.

The Detroit Police Department asked for help Monday evening identifying a little girl who was found in the area of W. Warren and Greenview. That's on the far west side of Detroit, near the intersection of W. Warren and the Southfield Freeway.

Police provided an update Monday night saying the girl had been reunited with family.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with additional information can contact the Detroit Police Department Child Abuse Unit at 313-596-5329.

