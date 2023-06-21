Detroit police cracking down on illegal block parties in attempt to stop uptick in violent crime

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Chief James White says Detroit Police will be cracking down on illegal block parties throughout the city.

He says warmer temperatures are lending to an uptick in violent crime.

Per an ordinance, there is a process in place to get a block party approved. It requires any person who wants to throw a block party to follow a process. It includes submitting a signed petition to your local precinct that shows a majority of your neighborhood is okay with it. You also have to designate a start and end time.

A group of six community-based organizations has come together to create ShotStopper. They aim to go beyond the strategy of law enforcement, including when it comes to crowd control and violent crime.

"I love where I am from and want to see it restored," said Duajuanzoe, the public safety director for Force Detroit.

Dujuanzoe not only reps the 48228, but it's the place he does his life's work. He joined FORCE Detroit in 2015 after serving more than a decade in prison.

"My job is to educate the youth when it comes to the things they encounter in life and coming up on the circumstances and conditions that we come up in," said Dujuanzoe.

As the weather gets warmer young people are spending more time outside; hosting block parties that Detroit Police Chief James White says are often problematic.

"Unfortunately leading to fights and of course when folks fight now they need to bring a gun," said White.

White says there's a process in place that people are expected to follow if they want to shut down streets.

"You must put in a petition. You must get agreement from a majority of people in the neighborhood or that block that is impacted," said White.

Duajuanzoe understands police have a job to do, but he feels like the issue behind the violence requires a more thoughtful approach.

"Our aim and goal is to start developing proactive things so when individuals are in a crowd their discernment, their emotional body their psychological well-being is healthy enough to just enjoy themselves."

Kelly Brown grew up in the 48228. She started SOLO, which stands for Saving Our Lost Ones.

"My people have a good time and we go home at the end of the night, but psychologically what's happening...people are on 50,000 drugs, that creates violence right there and people have guns," said Brown.

Both Brown and Duajuanzoe say nothing is going to change overnight.

Their hope is DPD's approach won't send more young people to jail—men they feel need love---guidance---and opportunity.