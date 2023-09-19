Detroit Police Department investigating officers after social media video shows alleged excessive use of force

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is under fire for officers allegedly using excessive force during an arrest on the city's east side.

Social media video captured it all. A 34-year-old man was being detained for attempting to break into a car, which the family can be heard explaining to police that it was actually the suspect's vehicle.

"What we know now is the individual refused to give officers his name. Again, this is under investigation, and we will be transparent with the community," said Deputy Chief Melissa Gardner, Detroit Police Department.

The situation unfolded Monday, Septe,ber 18th around 5 p.m. in the 14900 block of State Fair Ave. Larry Morrison - also known as Money - locked his keys in his car. The family says Money was using a metal hook to open the driver's side door, and that's when the police arrived.

"The police proceed to ask, give me your name... he like, if you not trying to help just try to back up," said Marzett Jackson, Money's cousin.

VIDEO: "He was getting in his own car. Let him go!"

In the video, Marzett Jackson and other family members can be heard pleading with Detroit Police officers to let Money go.

VIDEO: "Hey man, you ain't going to shoot my cousin,"

The video shows Money resisting arrest. As Money grabs the handcuffs, officers treat it as a threat. One of the officers can be seen reaching for his weapon while the other throws punches as they attempt to subdue Money.

Afraid for the worst, the family says, Money ran towards his auntie Chicquita Williams's house.

"I'm really upset. My blood pressure shot up after seeing my nephew say I can't breathe," said Williams.

"This could have all been avoided by them pulling and properly asking him, is this his car, before they jumped out aggressively," said Jackson.

Now the family wants to know, were the protocols and training followed?

"We will look at all body cam footage and see if there are situations of training that need to be addressed or if it's a situation where discipline needs to be administered," said Deputy Chief Gardner, Detroit Police Department.

Meanwhile, Jason Price, another family member, was thankful to one of the officers from the gang squad who listened to Jason's concerns.

"It was important because he calmed me down to de-escalate the situation. Because I was worried for my life as I protected my cousin," said Price.

The two officers have been placed in administrative positions, and Money was released without any charges. But the family says Money is now in the hospital recovering from his injuries during the arrest.