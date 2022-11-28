Detroit police investigate shooting that injured teens at 16th birthday party

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James White says a 16th birthday party ended in violence over the weekend in Detroit.

Police say the birthday party was being held at Xquisite Events on Joy Road at Piedmont in Detroit. Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, some teens were outside. Someone in a vehicle across the street from the business started shooting. Two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old boy were shot by unknown suspects.

Police say it stuck out that many of the kids at the gathering are not local.

“None of the kids we interviewed so far are from Detroit Public Schools. They are from suburban schools. So we are looking to see if there was some kind of conflict. Our investigator is going to reach out to suburban counterparts,” Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

White is asking for the public’s help when it comes to identifying the shooters.

“We’re looking for a suspect We have no description at this point, Anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious, please let us know,” White said.

Anyone with information can call Detroit police at 313-596-5200.