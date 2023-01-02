Detroit Police make 2 arrests in cases of weekend violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are releasing new info in connection with a violent weekend to start the new year.

Six people were shot, including one killed, and another victim was stabbed to death in a separate case. Now, we are learning of two arrests just made.

Following a deadly New Years' Eve party, loved ones of a victim say they also plan to gather at E. Outer Dr. & E. Warren at 7 pm for a vigil tonight. At the same time, police say they have recovered 2 guns in that case.

The two arrests made involved a double shooting on Fullerton on Sunday at 6:30 am and that deadly stabbing on Stansbury in a domestic violence case at 11:35 pm on New Year’s Eve.

“People are more violent now than perhaps before,” says Detroiter Endrome West after hearing the news.

Police, in the meantime, are investigating another double shooting at 5:45 am on New Year’s Day on Central and speaking with witnesses from the deadly party where a vigil will take place soon.

Two additional victims were wounded there just before 2 am on New Year’s Day.

“How and which, what it will change and alter, I’m just not sure,” says West.

Detectives are working around the clock on all of these cases.

“Poverty. Illiteracy. Systemic racism. If you have a family structure mired in poverty, they don’t value life. There is no premium on life. We have to address that,” says Detroit City Councilmember Mary Waters.

Police say they are also pursuing new leads in the murder of Tracey Golden, a wife and mother shot and killed leaving a store last week.