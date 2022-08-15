Detroit police officer Teaira Iris Funderburg enters No Contest plea in death of Clifford Woodards

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police officer has entered a no contest plea to a charge of Willful Neglect of Duty in connection with the death of noted Detroit attorney Clifford Woodards.

Teaira Iris Funderburg entered the plea Monday morning. She had also been charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter in connection with Woodards death in February.

Under the terms of the plea, the Involuntary Manslaughter charge will be dismissed at sentencing.

Funderburg has agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines, and costs the Court may impose.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. on February 8, 2021, Funderburg was on duty with another officer. They were traveling east on I-96 with emergency lights and siren activated heading to help an officer needing assistance.

When she exited the freeway onto the service drive, prosecutors say she was driving at a high rate of speed when she went through a red signal at the intersection of West Chicago Road and the Jeffries Service Drive before hitting Woodards’ vehicle.

Woodards was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Funderburg was charged in the case in June 2021.