Detroit police release names of suspect, person of interest in Ford Fireworks shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they are searching for two men in connection with the shooting at this year's Ford Fireworks.

They have been identified as Alphonso Cooper Jr. of Romulus and Markalowe Keith Steen Jr. of Brownstown Township.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Two wanted for shooting during Ford Fireworks in Detroit

Officers released the two men's names Friday evening. Police say Cooper is the suspected shooting and Steen helped Cooper escape.

“I do not want them to have an enjoyable, stress-free weekend. I want them to know that we are out there,” Chief Todd A. Bettison said.

The shooting happened Monday around 10:04 p.m. — right before the fireworks show began — near Larned and Randolph streets.

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman were injured, police said. One of them was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the legs, police said. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Police said there was a group of young people in the area, and Cooper and another male got into a fight over $200. Cooper allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at least two shots, hitting an intended target, the 17-year-old boy, and the 22-year-old woman, who was not involved in the altercation.

"The fight was very brief. Cooper produced a firearm and fired two shots, subsequently striking the victim," the chief said.

Police said Cooper and Steen took off into a parking structure after the shooting

Police said video captured the incident, including when the gun went off. They quickly provided pictures of who they're looking for.

At the time, the suspected shooter was wearing a blue hoodie, blue shorts, and white shoes, Bettison said. He said the person of interest was wearing a white shirt, white pants and white shoes.

Police have executed several warrants in the search for the two. Investigators believe family and friends are hiding the suspect but said they've received tips.

Police are warning anyone helping Cooper will "face consequences."

“If you help him avoid apprehension and help him leave the state of Michigan or anything like that, trust me, I will be contacting the U.S. attorney and I will use every aspect of law enforcement to hold you accountable as well for aiding and abetting and every charge that I can possibly bring. So at this point, I urge and encourage the folks that love and care about Mr. Cooper and Mr. Cooper himself, Alphonso, turn yourself in, turn yourself in,” Bettison said.

A third person was detained after the shooting. Police said that person was not involved and was released.

Anyone with information on this incident or these individuals is advised to contact the 3rd Precinct detective unit at 313-596-5340 or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak-Up or Detroitrewards.tv

