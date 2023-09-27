Detroit Police release new body cam footage in support of officers after victim's unlawful arrest claim

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department has released dash and body cam footage to support two of their finest accused of using excessive force during an arrest on the city's east side.

On September 18th, around 5 p.m., 34-year-old Larry Morrison was arrested after a nearly three minute altercation with Detroit Police officers

Larry's family says he was trying to get into his truck after locking the keys inside. But the officers on patrol took it as a vehicle break-in in progress.

The incident is now, once again, putting a question mark on the Detroit Police Department's use of force protocol, triggering an investigation.

"And we will continue to be transparent with the community," Deputy Chief Melissa Gardner, Detroit Police Department.

Now, DPD has released body and dash cam footage, firing back, saying, "At this time, the Department's review of the available footage suggests that the officer's initial questioning of the individual was based on a legitimate law enforcement concern." Detroit Police Department.

The Ring camera footage shows Larry trying to get in his vehicle while a DPD police unit approaches. The dash camera footage shows what the officers saw that day: a man trying to get into the car using a metal object.

DPD Officer: "Well, I can't just roll past you while we see you trying to get into a window,"

Larry: "I'm just about to call AAA."

DPD officer: "Sir, you have to tell me your name."

Larry: "I don't have to tell me your name. Am I under arrest?"

DPD Officer: "You are detained right now."

Larry: "For what?"

DPD Officer: "Because for what it looks like now, it looks like you are trying to break into this car"

From there, things took a turn for the worse.

Larry's attorney at Feiger Law, Gary Felty Jr. says it was an unlawful arrest as the police never had probable cause.

"Do burglars break into cars while neighbors are standing outside on their porch? I'm assuming the answer is no. And when the police show up to somebody committing a crime, does the individual stand there and continue what they are doing?" said Felty Jr.

But attorney Jon Marko, who is not associated with the case, believes after seeing the footage, the officers did follow the law. And it was also Larry's right not to comply.

"Now, is that a good practice? If I'm getting pulled over. No, it has a chance to escalate the situation. Even that's my right to do that, just like officers have a right to arrest you for not wearing a seat belt," said Marko.

Now, DPD says the investigation is ongoing, and the officers will continue to be in administrative positions. Meanwhile, Larry's attorney is waiting for the full body cam footage to determine if a lawsuit will be filed.

