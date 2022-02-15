Detroit police search for suspect who fired shots at kids waiting for bus

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It was a close call last Thursday for a group of kids waiting at a bus stop in Detroit when someone fired gunshots at them.

“None of them were hit, thank God," Detroit Police Department Capt. Rebecca McKay said.

They were waiting at the city bus stops off Fairview Street and Mack Avenue on the city's east side.

McKay says it started with two students arguing around 3:20 p.m.

“One of the students left, returned to the bus stop and another individual unknown to us at this point in time came into the area of the bus stop and fired into the group of children," she said.

She says a man wearing a dark colored puffer jacket and a bright orange hat fired several times at a group of about six children near the Fairview Manor Apartments.

“It's just by luck and the grace of God that none of those children were hit," McKay said.

These are children who are just trying to make it to and from school.

“Doing what they are supposed to do, and they are supposed to be safe doing it," McKay said

Police say the man they are looking for is not a student.

“We intend to resolve this issue and find the individual responsible of putting our children in danger," she said.

She told 7 Action News that the shooter could face multiple charges including felonies for assault with intent to murder.

“This incident could’ve been a tragedy," McKay said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.