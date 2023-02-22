Detroit police searching for family of young boy who dropped off without identification

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for information about a young child who was dropped off at a house in northwest Detroit with no identification.

Officers say a man was working on the house, which is in the area of W. McNichols and the Southfield Freeway, when an unknown woman pulled up in a silver Chevy Trailblazer, got out, dropped off the child, and then left the scene.

Police responded to the scene and picked up the child, taking him to the 8th Precinct. He is about 4 years old, 3' tall, and weighs about 65 pounds. It's possible his name is Jayden.

If you have any information about the boy, or who his parents or guardians are, call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.