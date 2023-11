DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have located the family of a 2-year-old boy who was found wandering on Detroit's west side.

The boy, who may be named King, was found by members of the Detroit Fire Department at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Fenkell and Sussex.

He has been taken to the 8th Precinct. He is about 2'5" tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

Police released a statement saying his family had been found Friday evening. However, the investigation into what happened is ongoing.