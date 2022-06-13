Detroit police supervisor accused of assaulting a handcuffed woman

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A top Detroit Police Supervisor is under fire, accused of assaulting a handcuffed woman. Now that lieutenant is on leave and the incident is under investigation.

Detroit police are investigating whether that lieutenant, who oversees the 9th Precinct on Detroit’s east side, failed to properly submit a use of force report.

And now at least one Board of Police Commissioner is calling for a criminal probe into her actions.

A police spokesman says Lieutenant Velma Hampton has been placed on administrative leave, her gun has been taken from her, and she will be reassigned.

Police officials say the woman who was allegedly assaulted was found naked near the 9th precinct on May 29 and was having a mental health crisis. Officers had her in handcuffs when the alleged attack happened.

“It’s an assault of a handcuffed person, and that’s police brutality,” said Detroit Police Commissioner Ricardo Moore. “It’s shocking. You would expect that supervisor to have a little bit more patience than the average officer through experience.”

Commissioner Moore says he’s pleased the lieutenant’s use of force is now under investigation, and he says criminal charges should be pursued.

“We take these issues very seriously. This will be taken care of appropriately and I’m sure – I can’t speak for the chief -- but I’m sure that a warrant request will go to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in this matter,” Moore told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

“The actions of the lieutenant are troubling and in contravention of our policies. I’ve directed Force Investigations to conduct an investigation in an expeditiously and thorough manner. This department is committed to providing professionalism and respect to our entire community, especially to those in mental crisis. Anything short of it I will not accept,” said Detroit Police Chief James White in a statement.

The 9th Precinct is the site of a mental health program called the Crisis Intervention Team. Now Commissioner Moore says he wants to take a closer look at how that program has been used there.

“I would want the chief to go back and give an administrative audit and find out exactly what is taking place in this particular unit at the 9th Precinct. Because the police in the community do have a good relationship here, and we want to maintain that,” said Moore.

The 7 Investigators have reached out to Lt. Hampton, so far she has not responded to our requests for comment; neither has the union that represents Detroit Police Sergeants and Lieutenants.

The Board of Commissioners plans to discuss this incident at their meeting on Thursday.

