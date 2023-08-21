Detroit police trying to determine what sparked shootout that left a 19-year-old dead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager is dead after an alleged shootout in Southwest Detroit.

It happened Saturday at 2:15 pm near Hammond and Federal streets and involved multiple people including a 19-year-old man from Ecorse who was killed and a 72-year-old man. The 72-year-old fired multiple shots, but it's unclear if any actually struck the 19-year-old.

Homicide detectives are now investigating, but no one has been charged.

“Started out with a... single shot," neighbor Rodney Harrison said. "Then, rapid fire.”

What sounded like a chaotic gunfight to neighbors is also a chaotic case for Detroit police, who are trying to determine how a 72-year-old man and a car full of young men ended up in a shootout with a 19-year-old dead.

“We are investigating all aspects of this case," Detroit Police Department Chief James White said. “At this point, we just don't have enough information to determine all the aspects of what happened.”

White said the 72-year-old man is a business owner in the area and as he was closing up for the day, he told police he saw a Dodge Charger drive by with a man hanging out the window with a gun. He then purposely went in the opposite direction.

“At some point, he realizes as he's looking in his rearview mirror, the vehicle in question has done a U-turn and is now speeding up behind him as he's traveling westbound,” White said.

The 72-year-old says he saw a muzzle flash and heard a gunshot, and he then fired multiple shots back. The gunfight was heard around the block.

“It sounded pretty local. It sounded like it was right out in the alley,” Harrison said as he pointed behind his home. “Several rounds. Yeah, it got pretty loud there for a minute."

Police say the 72-year-old was legally carrying his gun and stopped and called police. The Charger drove to Henry Ford Hospital with the 19-year-old shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead, but police say it’s unclear if shots fired by the 72-year-old actually hit the car.

“There's no round as of yet consistent as to coming into the vehicle and striking our victim,” White said.

Police say the Charger was full of shell casings from at least two different weapons. The car was riddled with bullet holes that all seemingly came from inside

"We've got rounds exiting out the roof of the vehicle, out the side of the vehicle, out the back seat of the vehicle out,” White said.

Police say the man and 19-year-old appear to have no connection, and video seems to back parts of the 72-year-old's story. But police say it’s too early to tell who is actually a suspect.

“None of it makes sense, but we're looking at every aspect of this case. We have not arrived at any conclusion as of yet,” White said.

Evidence technicians are still going through that vehicle. If you know anything you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

