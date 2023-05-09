Detroit Public Schools Community District considers more cuts to balance budget

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District received about $1.3 billion in federal aid meant to help students recover from the pandemic. Now that the pandemic is over the district is having to make some adjustments. How could possible cuts impact your children?

The next school board meeting will address that on Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30. You can learn more at https://www.detroitk12.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=2&DomainID=4#calendar1/20230516/event/79163.

The district shared a plan earlier this year that cut the positions of 91 general education paraprofessionals and 95 school culture facilitators. It would also eliminate the positions of 24 college transition advisers. The district says most of these workers would be moved into other positions.

“To remove that layer of support, it leaves a void for those students,” said Donna Jackson, the Detroit Federation of Paraprofessionals President.

“The millions of dollars our children receive from scholarships and funding that comes from collaboration between school counselors and advisors we cannot afford to lose one,” said Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins, the President of the Detroit Federation of Teachers.

“It's nuts. I couldn’t imagine having 22 or 30 kids by myself,” said Courtney Banks.

Banks says she used to be a kindergarten paraprofessional - and it is an important job. She says when her 2-year-old eventually enters kindergarten - she hopes his class has a paraprofessional or teacher assistant.

She says aside from helping with learning if a little one needs supervision as they walk to the bathroom - a paraprofessional is able to help.

So why is this happening? The Detroit Public Schools Community District says the pandemic contributed to enrollment drops of about two thousand children, a loss of $20 million in revenue. Plus, due to inflation, costs are up - leading to a projected budget gap of about $37 million.

“For all those parents that continue to remain diligent and active, just continue to show up,” said Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Detroit School Board Member, says parents’ voices have an impact. She says the board understands it may need to make tough choices, but is calling on state leaders to provide funding to prevent at least some planned cuts as soon as possible.

“If these dollars become available, we don’t want to create a mass exodus of students by moving too soon,” she said.

