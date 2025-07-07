Detroit relaunches The Connect AV shuttle program after $1.67 million MDOT grant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An autonomous vehicle shuttle program that launched last summer is coming back to the City of Detroit.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced the return of The Connect AV Shuttle, which will include autonomous service 4 weeks after it relaunches today. He was joined by the City of Detroit’s Office of Mobility Innovation, as well as partners Bedrock, Michigan Central, and Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is also now involved in the program. They provided a $1.67 million grant to make the relaunch and expansion possible.

"Detroit has always been at the forefront of mobility innovation, and The Connect AV shuttle is another step toward making our city more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly,” said Mayor Duggan in a news release. With the transition to full autonomous operation, we are not just embracing the future of transportation; we are leading it. This pilot reflects our commitment to delivering mobility solutions that benefit our residents and visitors alike."

Public operations resume today, with shuttles running Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM for the first four months. Regular service hours of 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM will resume in November 2025. Trained safety operators will remain on board at all times to monitor operations and ensure rider safety.

The Connect AV shuttle ran from August 13, 2024, until it was paused on January 31 to undergo upgrades and full autonomous functionality.

Users can connect with the shuttles and get service through the Liftango app. It can be used to track shuttles in real-time, plan routes, and receive arrival estimates, enhancing overall accessibility.

The five-shuttle fleet will run on a loop connecting Michigan Central, Downtown Detroit, and the East Jefferson Riverfront. The fifth shuttle will join the fleet in the fall.

The updated 10.8-mile two-way route links Michigan Central in Corktown to Bedrock's 200 Walker Street, with several new stops included to meet community needs. Stops include Michigan Central, Rosa Parks Transit, Greening of Detroit, Rivertown Neighborhood, and HoneyBee Market, among others.

Full Stop List/Updated Map:



Michigan Central (Eastbound)

Michigan & Rosa Parks

Michigan & 8th (Eastbound) (New)

Michigan & 3rd (Eastbound) (New)

The Greening of Detroit (Eastbound) (New)

Coleman A Young Municipal Center (Eastbound)

Larnard @ Rivertown Market (Eastbound) (New)

Atwater & Millikan State Park (Eastbound)

Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design (Westbound)

Rivertown Neighborhood (Westbound) (New)

Jos Campau & Wight (Westbound)

Atwater & Dequindre Cut (Westbound)

East Jefferson @ Rivertown Market (Westbound) (New)

Woodward, Campus Martius (Westbound)

Grand Circus Park (Westbound) (New)

Rosa Parks Transit (Westbound) (New)

Michigan Third Street Park (Westbound) (New)

Michigan & Trumbull (Westbound) (New)

Bagley Mobility Hub (Westbound)

HoneyBee Market (New)

You can get more information about the Connect pilot project and access the shuttle tracking platform at www.detroitmi.gov/government/mayors-office/office-mobility-innovation/connect-av-shuttle-service.