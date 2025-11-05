Detroit residents react to Mary Sheffield being elected first female mayor in city's history

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield has made history by becoming the first woman elected mayor of Detroit, defeating Reverend Solomon Kinloch with more than 76% of the vote compared to Kinloch's 22%.



As Sheffield prepares to take office in January, residents across the city are sharing their hopes and expectations for her administration. The mayor-elect inherits a city still facing challenges around public safety, housing, and jobs.

"First of all, congratulations to Mary Sheffield on a historic victory," said Donzell Burch, a Detroit resident.

Residents from different neighborhoods expressed varying priorities for Sheffield's administration. Laura Wilson emphasized the need for job creation.

"Definitely jobs, I get so tired of hearing people talk about the jobs we don't have, and if we had jobs, we would not have this much time," Wilson said.

Community engagement emerged as another key concern among residents. Ervin Harris hopes Sheffield will prioritize connecting with neighborhoods.

"Come to the neighborhoods and let the people know in the neighborhood know that you care about them," Harris said.

Some residents want Sheffield to build on current progress. Donzell Burch expressed hope for continuity with outgoing Mayor Mike Duggan's initiatives.

"I hope to see her continue to what Mayor Duggan is doing, improving the city on all levels and hopefully bringing everybody together," Burch said.

Education and youth development also ranked high among resident priorities. Donna Ballard, who has three grandsons, emphasized the importance of creating safe neighborhoods with quality educational opportunities.

"I have three grandsons, so they need to be in a nice neighborhood where they could grow up and get the best education that they can," Ballard said.

Public safety remains a top concern for many residents. Karla Bowie, speaking from the city's west side, wants increased police presence in public spaces.

"Things where we wouldn't be afraid, like you got the new park downtown, we would love to see filled with officers so that we will feel safe," Bowie said.

Political insider Karen Dumas identified balancing competing interests as Sheffield's biggest challenge.

"Business community, people in the neighborhoods don't always want the same thing, and that may create some challenge for her moving forward," Dumas said.

Dumas also noted unique challenges Sheffield may face as Detroit's first female elected mayor.

"Women aren't always giving the same kind of support or courtesy that most men are, and I think people need to relax and give her the opportunity to get settled," Dumas said.

Despite the challenges ahead, residents like Michael Allen are optimistic about Sheffield's historic opportunity to lead Detroit.

"Let's all give her a chance and see what she can do," Allen said.

Sheffield's victory represents a significant milestone in Detroit's political history as she prepares to navigate high expectations from both City Hall and neighborhoods across the city.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.