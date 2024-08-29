Detroit rolling out Private Sewer Repair Program for those impacted by 2021 flooding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Earlier this afternoon, the City of Detroit unveiled a Private Sewer Repair Program for residents impacted by flooding three years ago.

City officials held a press conference today at the first home to benefit the program, which repairs and upgrades homes hit hardest by flooding the city experienced in June of 2021.

The repairs will help reduce the risk of flooding during severe weather. Detroit is funding the $43 million program with just under half of the money from the $95 million in disaster recovery funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development as a result of storm-related flooding three years ago.

To find out if you qualify for this program, you can find more information at this link.