Detroit schools superintendent addresses chronic absenteeism amid ICE activity concerns

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti highlighted student attendance as the district's greatest challenge during his State of the Schools address Thursday, citing recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity as a factor deterring some students from attending classes.

"If I had to start to list some of our greatest challenges, it would be student attendance," Vitti said.

The superintendent emphasized the critical connection between attendance and academic success, noting that students who miss 18 or fewer days are significantly more likely to perform well academically.

"When our students miss 18 or fewer days, they are three to five times more likely to be at or above grade level at MSTEP and to be college ready on the SAT," Vitti said.

Recent immigration enforcement activity in Detroit has created additional barriers to school attendance, according to Vitti. Families are becoming increasingly cautious about their daily routines, including walking children to school.

"I know that families are second guessing walking their children to school, thinking about when they leave, monitoring the neighborhoods… absolutely, it is impacting student attendance," Vitti said.

The concerns are resonating with parents throughout the district. Aliya Moore, whose daughter attends Detroit public schools and who grew up in southwest Detroit, expressed heartbreak over the current situation affecting students.

"I just can't possibly imagine one of my classmates being scared or being fearful for their family and themselves," Moore said.

To address chronic absenteeism, the district has established resource centers to support families. Parent Melinda Mo'Nae Rawls praised these efforts as beneficial for both parents and students.

"Since he is providing a lot of resources to help these parents, that also helps engage the children and also encourage them to come to school and be the best that they can be," Rawls said.

