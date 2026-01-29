Detroit yellow bus owner's cold weather student rides spark safety debate

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit bus company owner's decision to offer rides to students walking to school in frigid temperatures has ignited a community debate about child safety, sparking warnings from school officials and dividing parents on social media.



Darrell Beaver, owner of EllaMin'OP Transportation, said he stopped to help students walking to school on one of the coldest mornings of the year, Wednesday. Beaver spotted the children while driving his contracted route to Braniacs Clubhouse Child Development Center on Detroit's east side.

"I just jumped into help mode. Like, it was freezing. Again, I was in a bus for over an hour, and my feet were froze, so I felt bad to see these kids walking," Beaver said.

The gesture prompted Detroit Public Schools Community District officials to send a robocall and mass text, warning families not to let students board unauthorized buses. Beaver does not have a contract with Detroit Public Schools to transport children.

"At this time, we don't have any evidence to suggest he had any nefarious intent, but really focusing on never encouraging students, children to get into vehicles with people they don't know, regardless of the type of vehicle it is," said DPSCD Police Chief Labrit Jackson.

Jackson expressed concerns about liability and said Beaver's actions could set a dangerous precedent.

"The next person who's watching this now, we've given him an idea, we've planted a seed that they can use as a, no pun intended, but a vehicle to have access to our children," Jackson said.

Parent Diane Longmire, who was in the pickup line at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy, where Beaver said he dropped off a student with her mother's permission, Wednesday morning, emphasized the need for caution.

"We just need to be careful about our children. That's why I brave the cold, that's why I'm here, so when she comes right out that door, she comes right into this car," Longmire said.

However, parent Tamika Jimerson, who supports Beaver and his efforts, said she doesn't have that luxury. She planned to accept Beaver's offer to take her children to school on Thursday, but he backed out after the online backlash and district warning. Jimerson's children attend a non-Detroit Public Schools charter school without bus service, and she does not have a car.

"I was kinda like, I wasn't mad, but I was just like hurt cause we was really trying to go to work and school," Jimerson said.

Jimerson said ride-sharing services are too expensive for her budget.

"Lift is $50. I don't have $50 to get to school, to get them to school at 6-something in the morning," Jimerson said.

Beaver acknowledged the concerns but defended his intentions.

"I don't get a dime for it. Again, I understand everyone's concerns, but my intentions are not bad at all," Beaver said.

DPSCD is urging families that need help getting their students to school to contact its transportation call center: (313) 945-8600.

