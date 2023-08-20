Dog advocates and librarians unite to help Detroiters care for pets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On any given day there are more than 100 dogs in the Detroit animal shelter.

Each week approximately 30 dogs come into the shelter, pushing it past capacity. To help support Detroiters in caring for their pets and to combat the influx of dogs and cats to the shelter, Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control is partnering with two Detroit Public Libraries to launch a new educational series called Pet Ownership 101. These free, hour-long sessions will cover tips and resources for pet care including spay and neuter services, microchipping, and veterinary care. Each person attending will also receive a bag of free dog food. Pet Ownership 101 sessions launch August 21 and run through December 20.

“We’re trying to reach as many people as possible about these free events so more Detroiters can take advantage of the resources and tips out there to care for their pets,” said Dana Eldred, Executive Director of Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control. “At Pet Ownership 101 events, people can talk with a veterinarian and animal behavior experts to learn about resources for free or reduced-cost services like spay and neuter and microchipping. It’s a win for you, your pet, and the city.”

These public education sessions are key to Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control’s (FoDACC) commitment to saving animals' lives, ensuring equal access to companion animals for those of all socio-economic levels, and raising the level of care for animals living in the city of Detroit. The organization works hand in hand with Detroit Animal Care and Control to help the homeless animals at the shelter and proactively keep animals out of our shelter in the first place.

Each Pet Ownership 101 event will include presentations and Q&A sessions about all things pets from local experts, including the Veterinarian at Animal Clinic East on Eight Mile, Shelter Manager from Detroit Animal Care and Control, and a trainer from K9 Turbo Dog Training.. At the conclusion of each event, each attendee receives a free bag of dog food.

The free sessions will be at the Lincoln Detroit Public Library the third Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m. August 21, and September 18 and at the Edison Detroit Public Library the last Wednesday of the month at 6:00 p.m. through the end of the year—August 30, September 27, October 25, November 29, and December 20. Visit friendsofdacc.org to learn more.