DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion.
A spokesperson for DPD confirmed Saturday evening that all these incidents, aside from the two robberies involving the same suspect, are not related.
Below is a list of those incidents, in chronological order.
Saturday, Jan. 7, around 7:55 a.m.
DPD is investigating after an armed robbery that happened at a CVS in the 18500 block of Grand River Avenue. Authorities say the suspect walked up to the cashier, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash from the register.
He then fled, with an unknown amount of money, in a light-colored vehicle with cardboard covering the license plate.
If you recognize the person in the photo above, or have any info about this incident, call DPD's 8th precinct at (313)596-5840 or Crime Stoppers (1-800-Speak Up).
Friday, January 13, around 1:18 a.m.
DPD is investigating after a home invasion/armed robbery happened in the 4100 block of Cadieux Road.
Investigators say that two men with weapons approached a 38-year-old man entering his home. Those men forced him inside and took several things from his home before fleeing the scene. Police say they may have fled in a gray Pontiac G6.
Three other people were inside the home when this happened, but no one was injured.
Police tell us both suspects are slender men in their mid-to-late 30s.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call DPD's 5th precinct at (313)596-5540 or Crime Stoppers (1-800-Speak Up).
Two armed robberies, Friday, Jan. 13, between 7 and 8 p.m.
DPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they believed robbed a Family Dollar and a General Dollar in less than an hour.
Police say that around 7 p.m., a man walked into a Family Dollar in the 11600 block of Greenfield Road, pulled out a weapon, walked behind the counter, took an unknown amount of money, and left.
Authorities say that around 7:45 p.m., that same man entered a Dollar General in the 14600 block of West McNichols Road in Detroit, walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and announced that he was robbing the place. He then took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a blue Chevy Impala with a gray stripe.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents can contact DPD's 2nd precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers (1-800-Speak Up).