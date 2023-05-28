DPD investigating "criminal group" after suspect barricades himself in family's home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating a "criminal group" and negotiating with a member of said group, who barricaded himself inside the home of an innocent family and then escaped Saturday evening.

DPD was pursuing a group of 3 people, who they believe are either responsible or at least information on two fatal shootings, one non-fatal shooting, and a carjacking from earlier this week.

According to Chief James White, DPD believes this group is tied to:



An armed robbery that resulted in someone getting murdered at a Coney Island on Joy Road and Evergreen Road a few days ago

A recent fatal shooting in the 14600 Block of W Chicago

A non-fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, May 24, in the 13600 block of Grand River Avenue

A carjacking that happened recently in the 11400 block of Ohio Street

"This is an extremely violent group that our crime intelligence picked up on on a pattern," Chief White said in a media briefing. "They've been very active, and again, they are dangerous."

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle the group was riding in around 6:30 p.m. in the 17700 block of Trinity. All of the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled, with one suspect barricading himself in a nearby home.

Police believe the suspect did not know the family in the home, whose door was open when the suspect fled from the vehicle The family — a husband, wife and two kids — ran out of the home. No one in the home was hurt, and White says the family is "holding up well" after talking to police.

After barricading himself in the home for a few hours, he is no longer in the house and his location is unknown. Chief White said that the suspect is considered "armed and very dangerous".