DPD: Man's body found on Dexter Ave. prompts homicide investigation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are trying to find out who shot and killed a man on the city's west side. The victim's loved ones identify him as 41-year-old Ernest Thomas.

Investigators say the man's body was discovered on Dexter Avenue near Davison around 3:30 this morning.

Katrice Taylor, Thomas' live-in girlfriend, said she was surprised that he wasn't home. So, she went to look for him.

"When I went back down the street, I see him laying on the ground and I thought he passed out. But it looked like, I don’t know, he got shot or jumped but he was bleeding everywhere," Taylor described.

“I’m just frustrated because I’m already going through a lot," she cried.

Taylor added, "I’m already going through a lot for this happen.”

She said they'd been together for 5 years.

Detroit police tell 7 Action News this is the 175th homicide this year. By this time last year, there were 195 homicides.

Investigators said they don’t know who shot and killed Thomas nor do they know the circumstances leading up to this tragedy.

Leroy Thomas, the victim's uncle said, “That’s what I’m saying. Why you out here this time of night? I couldn’t tell ya.”

He said he learned of his nephew Ernie's death from someone at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church on the corner.

“Came and knocked on the door and say, 'Hey, you know Ernest died.' When he said, ‘Ernest, died,’ I know Ernest. Oh Lord.”

He said his nephew was a good guy, well-liked in the neighborhood, and didn't deserve to become a victim of gun violence.

“I miss him. I miss him. I miss him so much," Thomas said.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detroit police or call Crime Stoppers where you will remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAKUP.