DPD officer hurt by fleeing vehicle, shoots & injures driver

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer is recovering Monday after being hit early Sunday morning by a person in a vehicle attempting to flee the scene of reported drag racing.

According to a statement from the Detroit Police Department, officers from DPD's12th Precinct responded to a call Sunday about drag racing in the area of Lantz and Dansbusy Streets on the city's east side.

Police say there were a lot of vehicles at the location. As officers tried to investigate, one of the drivers hit an officer with his vehicle trying to flee the scene. That officer proceeded to fire shots at the driver, hitting him several times.

Both the officer and the driver were transported to local hospitals. The driver is undergoing treatment following the incident.

DPD says the incident has been referred to the departments Homicide Task Force. Michigan State Police will assume the lead on the investigation.

"DPD is committed to transparency and will release additional information in the coming weeks," the department concluded.