DPD searching for suspects after officer-involved incident left one injured

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a situation on Detroit's east side where a suspect ended up injured after exchanging gunshots with officers.

The scene is at 7 Mile and Sherwood. The officers were on patrol when they saw two vehicles, a brown Yukon and a white Expedition, eastbound on 7 Mile. The officers had heard about a case of road rage and began a pursuit of the two vehicles.

They attempted a traffic stop on both vehicles. The brown Yukon was able to get away from the scene. Police report it did not have a license plate at the time of the incident.

The white Expedition hit a third car while attempting to evade police. The officers approached the crash scene and that was when, police say, the driver started shooting. The DPD officers returned fire and that's when the suspect was injured. He is in temporary serious condition.

Chief Craig says the Expedition is registered out of state and the driver is tied to a warrant out of Kansas City, accused of fentanyl trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing and police stress the information currently released is preliminary and subject to change. They are also trying to determine if they are searching for multiple suspects in connection with the incident.

