DPD'S Special Victims Unit to host event to wrap up National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is hosting a walk and fair to wrap up National Crime Victims’ Rights Week on Saturday, April 29.

In addition to the walk, there will be food, giveaways of items, including gun locks, smoke detectors, and backpacks.

The community event will take place from noon until 4 p.m. at Mike’s Fresh Market Lot, 14383 Gratiot Ave.

Among those expected to be on hand for the event include Detroit Police Chief Chief James White, members of the Detroit Police Department, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison, Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison, Rapper and Activist Trick Trick.