Driver in custody after early morning police chase through Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A driver is in custody after police say he led them on a near 14-mile-long police chase through the city of Detroit.

The chase started early this morning near Joy and Burt roads. Police say they spotted a dark gray Jeep that matched the description of a vehicle connected to a homicide. Police say when they tried to stop the car, the driver took off down I-96 eastbound. Detroit Police say their officers gave chase.

The chase eventually ended near Harper and Hulburt just off of Gratiot Avenue when police say the driver crashed into multiple parked vehicles. Friday morning, there also appeared to be some damage to several utility poles in the area.

"I heard a big loud noise. It was like an explosion," said Oron Walker. "I look and came out and saw trucks were all messed up and thought please don’t let that be my truck but it was."

Walker was one of several neighbors whose car was wrecked by the suspect in the police chase.

"I know it’s going to be totaled because the back end of the truck. Hopefully my insurance will pay for it and I’ll be okay," Walker said Friday morning at the scene of the crash.

Police were able to arrest the driver but later learned the Jeep he was driving was not the same car tied to the homicide. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. He is facing a charge for fleeing and eluding officers.

The cars that the driver crashed into were parked near Operation Get Down which is an organization that aids people experiencing homelessness.

"I’m here trying to get a new start and I come up to this," said Anthony Poole whose car was also totaled in the wreck.

Poole says on most days he would have been inside his car at the time of the crash.

"I usually sit in there and have my lunch or breakfast like every morning. It just so happens I had a long night, so I came in and laid down for a minute," said Poole.

Poole says while he’s grateful to be alive, he’ll now have to take the bus because of the actions of a reckless driver.

"I just had spent my lil' last money to get my truck back together," said Poole. "I’m trying to get my life back together little by little and the harder I try, the more I get setback. It’s hard with no help."