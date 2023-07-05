Ever want to play a round of golf inside Comerica Park? Here's your chance!

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Golfers will soon have the opportunity to play a round in Downtown Detroit, thanks to a partnership between the Detroit Tigers and Upper Deck Golf.

In fact, those who are able to get a tee time will be able to play inside Comerica Park.

Participants will tee off from the upper level of Comerica, with custom greens on the field. You'll also be able to enjoy live music and food and beverage specials, in addition to golf challenges at multiple locations throughout the ballpark.

The "course" will be open for three consecutive days this fall following the Tigers season. Upper Deck Golf will offer tee times as early as 7:00 a.m., and as late as 9:00 p.m., with booking required in advance.

VIP tee times, which include a more premium experience, will also be available. VIP fans will enjoy free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges, in addition to complimentary food and beverage items.

Standard golf clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box. Guests are welcome to bring their own clubs, but no drivers or fairway woods are allowed at Upper Deck Golf events, for safety purposes.

Registration for tee times will open in early September, but you can register now for Early Access to tee times at upperdeckgolfing.com/comericapark. Tee times are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

