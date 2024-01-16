Fake Lions, Tigers and Pistons merchandize impacting local apparel stores

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the big playoff win this past Sunday night, Lions fans are supercharged, and they're showing the love by buying merchandise, but here's the problem: this football season, the Detroit Police Department says they seized over $85,000 worth of counterfeit merchandise and local apparel store owners like FanaticU say this is a problem.

Greg Every opened FanaticU, an apparel store, in 2015. With three locations across southeast Michigan, the downtown Detroit store is extra special because it's next door to Ford Field, the home of the Lions.

"How magical was last night?" asked 7 Action News.

"Unbelievable! Me and my wife were hugging. It was it was the greatest thing I had our boys there. I'm emotional already, but it was just.. it was amazing," said Every.

As a Lions fan himself, Every takes pride in selling sports apparel. That's why any time fake merchandise hits the streets, especially for the Lions, Tigers, and Pistons, Every gets upset.

"We have to spend extra dollars and, you know, buying from vendors and they have to pay their licenses, the stuff cost more, and when they go out there and print it on a T-shirt thing and buy for real cheap. You know it's just not fair. It hurts us. It hurts the Lions when you don't buy the good stuff," said Every.

Due to counterfeit products, over the years, Every has lost a lot of money.

In fact, according to US Customs and Border Protection, in 2022, nearly 25 million counterfeit goods were seized, with a total value of nearly $3 billion. Moreover, apparel and accessories are the most commonly confiscated items after handbags and wallets.

"I don't buy fake stuff like that," said Caroline Davenport, a customer at FanaticU.

A Lions fan, Davenport bought this necklace for her grandson, but her worry is how one even knows the difference between fake and real.

"Look for NFL tags. Also, there will be an official NFL sticker. There's a hologram there and a bunch of other stuff inside. It's pretty intricate, and that's how you can tell," said Every.

CBP says from health and safety risks to impacting the economy, buying counterfeit products has many dangers, including revenue from their sales providing funds for organized crime.

CBS also recommends that before buying anything online or in person, especially to support your favorite team, check the seller, the product, and the quality. Visit cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers to learn how to spot and report fake goods.

