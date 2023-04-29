Famed choreographer Debbie Allen to be on hand for dance auditions in Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — On Sunday April 30th the legendary actress, director and choreographer Debbie Allen returns to Detroit to personally conduct auditions for The Carr Center’s Summer Dance Intensive, which is held in partnership with the world-class Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) out of Los Angeles.

The event is designed for male and female dancers, ages 8 – 21.

The Summer Dance Intensive will be held over this year from July 17 - 29 with instruction in Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Hip Hop, African and Tap dance. All students must audition to participate in the Intensive. Auditions will take place from noon until 4 p.m. at Detroit School of Arts, 123 Selden Street. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. Please be prepared to stay for the entire audition.

Instructors for the Intensive are all nationally and internationally recognized dance masters from DADA and the program culminates with a final showcase performance on Saturday July 29th in the Ford Theatre at the Detroit School of Arts.

To register for auditions, visit thecarrcenter.us11.list-manage.com.