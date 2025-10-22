Family of Detroit girl slashed at park files $50 million lawsuit against attacker

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One year after 7-year-old Saida Mashrah was brutally attacked at a Detroit park, her family has filed a $50 million lawsuit seeking damages for the trauma and lasting harm caused by the horrific incident.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by Ayad Law on behalf of Mashrah, her mother and grandmother, targets 74-year-old Gary Lansky, who is charged in connection with the October 8, 2024 attack at Ryan Park in Detroit.

Now an 8-year-old, Mashrah continues to struggle with the emotional aftermath of the attack that required 20 stitches to her throat, and the bone was exposed.

"When I sleep, I feel like the guy is coming back for me, and I feel like when I wake up, somebody would try to break in my house," the young girl said at a press conference about the lawsuit, Wednesday afternoon.

The lawsuit states that Lansky inflicted physical injury, emotional distress, and trauma that continues to plague the family. According to the filing, Lansky attempted to stab the girl after slashing her throat and then tried to go after her grandmother, who was wearing a hijab.

Family attorney Nabih Ayad described the attack in stark terms during a Wednesday press conference.

"A monster by the name of Gary Lansky pulls over in his van, walks directly to the little girl, lifts her chin, and slices her throat," Ayad said.

Attorneys said they had to wait for Lansky's competency hearing before moving forward with the civil lawsuit. Lansky was found competent enough to stand trial.

The attack has forced significant changes in the family's life. Mashrah had to change schools because her previous school was too close to the park where the attack occurred.

"We don't know what type of assets or what have you that this individual may have, but I can assure you for every dollar that he has, we're going to make sure we take that away from him," Ayad said.

American Civil Rights League Chairman Nasser Beydoun believes the family was targeted at the park because they are Muslim.

"As we've seen throughout the country, this type of behavior is on the rise," Beydoun said.

Mashrah's mother attended the press conference but was too traumatized to appear on camera. The young girl bravely spoke about her ongoing fears.

"I feel scared when I see a van pass by our house," Saida said.

According to her attorney, Mashrah will require a lifetime of therapy to deal with the trauma from the attack.

Lansky is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday.

