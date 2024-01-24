Family of woman killed after being hit by DDOT announces lawsuit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the first time, we are hearing from the family of Janice Bauer. She was killed last June after being hit by a Detroit Department of Transportation bus.

“You could talk to Janice about anything, very nonjudgmental,” Margaret Bauer, Janice’s sister said. “Very concerned about people and she loved the city.”

Janice Bauer was one of five siblings. Her sisters, Margaret and Linda Bauer say there has been a huge void in their lives ever since Janice died.

“You want to go out and do things, call her up and talk on the phone, but you can’t,” Linda Bauer.

Janice was hit by a DDOT bus as she was crossing the street at Congress and Griswold in downtown Detroit.

Janice’s sisters along with their attorney, Heather Atnip announced on Wednesday that they are suing DDOT, the City of Detroit, and the driver of the bus.

The driver of the bus was Geraldine Johnson.

“If this bus driver hadn’t been driving that day, my sister would still be here,” Margaret Bauer said.

According to Atnip, Johnson was involved in several on-the-job accidents. Back in 2015, one of those accidents resulted in a man’s death.

Johnson was able to continue driving for DDOT after that incident.

As for Janice’s accident, Johnson has been charged with a moving violation resulting in death.

Janice’s sisters are now calling for changes within DDOT.

“There has to be change in employee monitoring, training in procedures, and accountability,” Margaret Bauer said.

Linda and Margaret Bauer say Janice loved riding the bus and they think she would want DDOT to make changes.

Detroit city officials declined to comment on the lawsuit. They have previously stated that Johnson was able to continue to drive for DDOT because of a clause within the union contract. The union that represented Johnson wasn’t immediately available for comment.