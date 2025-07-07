DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family is grieving after their loved one was killed in a car/moped crash over the weekend, with the tragedy compounded by allegations that someone stole jewelry from the victim as she lay dying.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Family says woman's jewelry stolen after fatal car crash in Detroit

Tabatha Dawson, 57, was struck by a vehicle in the area of Hubbell and Puritan late Saturday night after leaving a get-together on her moped.

"Are y'all crazy? Y'all see somebody on the ground and you're going to rob her?" said Dewayne Dawson, Tabatha's brother.

WXYZ Tabatha’s brother Dewayne Dawson grieving with another family member

The incident marks another devastating loss for the family, who buried their matriarch just weeks ago in May.

"I actually buried my grandmother the same day as my graduation, and we're all just grieving, we're still not even over my grandma," said Angelique Price, Tabatha's niece.

A resident who lives near the crash site described hearing the impact and rushing to help.

"I heard a noise, a big noise, I came out and the young lady was laying right in the middle of the grass," said Lewis Coles. "I ran in the house and told my old lady to call 911, and when I came back out, she wasn't breathing."

The family believes that before police arrived at the scene, someone stole the jewelry Tabatha was wearing.

Angelique Price Tabatha Dawson with her moped

"We gotta have justice, I want this cleared," Dewayne said. "I want everything that they took, I want it back."

Family members held a candlelight vigil for Tabatha Sunday, who they remember as a kind and outgoing person.

Detroit police confirmed their fatal squad unit is investigating both the crash and the reportedly stolen items.

"I just hope they bring my auntie justice because she didn't deserve all that," Price said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

