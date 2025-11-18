DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect in a 10-day shooting spree across Detroit is in custody after a chaotic chase that ended with officers shooting the man Friday, leaving him in critical condition.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Family traumatized after home shot up in Detroit shooting spree

Ayania Garrett was sleeping on her living room couch around 1 a.m. last Wednesday (November 12) when gunfire shattered her windows near East Outer Drive and Bedford in Detroit. Her six children were inside the home at the time.

"I felt the glass hit like my leg, and then I felt something hit my leg, and it was sharp. I just rolled over to the floor," Garrett said.

WXYZ-TV

Bullets tore through her home while her family slept. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"I was just at a standstill praying to God, 'Lord Jesus, just please keep my kids covered, just please keep them laying down in their bed if that's where they are,'" Garrett said.

Garrett said the shooter doubled back and fired on her home a second time.

"I seen a dark colored vehicle head towards Outer Drive, and I seen the police turning down the block as well, and the police actually stopped and allowed him to turn out, and I went outside flagging the cops down, 'hey, that was just the car that just shot up my house!'" Garrett said.

Police and federal agents spotted the suspect Friday (November 14) while conducting surveillance in Detroit's 10th Precinct on the west side. The man led officers on a chase and carjacked a bystander before ATF agents shot him.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Multi-shooting suspect in critical condition after trying to run from police

Multi-shooting suspect in critical condition after trying to run from police

First Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said the suspect is connected to multiple incidents.

"One's an actual nonfatal shooting and the other 9 incidents, 9 incidents in the past 10 days that occurred shooting at houses and cars," Fitzgerald said.

WXYZ-TV

"I just so happen to be one of those random acts," Garrett said.

The shooting has left Garrett's family traumatized.

WXYZ-TV

"I've got six kids, and they are terrified. They are scared to return here," Garrett said.

WXYZ-TV

Tuesday marked Garrett's first time back at the home since the shooting. She's now searching for alternate housing heading into the holidays.

WXYZ-TV

"I'm already having a hard time, and this makes it even harder because now I have to look for a home, and I can't just get up and move because I don't have a job, I don't have any income at the moment," Garrett said.

The suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody. The ATF is leading the investigation, meaning he could face federal charges.

"Jail. He deserves it. He needs to be there immediately," Garrett said.

